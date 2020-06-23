With the continued uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the Cloud County Community College Foundation announced today that its annual Scholarship Auction, which had been scheduled for April 25 and then postponed, has been canceled this year.
“While it was a difficult decision, the health and safety of our attendees, staff, volunteers, and students are of the upmost importance to us,” said Heather Gennette, director of the Foundation. “Although we will not be able to gather this year, the Foundation plans to organize fundraisers throughout the coming months to make up the deficit from the event.
“Thankfully, the Foundation has its endowment and will continue to provide scholarships to Cloud students without having to make significant cuts.”
The annual auction raises more than $60,000 for student scholarships, and in the last 39 years, the event has raised more than $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.