Chapman lions elected the following members as officers for 2122. Secretary is Lance Tilton, President is Lori HAMBRIGHT, treasure Lyle LYLE barker , Membership Phyllis CHENEY, and vice president Rod GFELL ER. They are working on a Melvin Jones presentation for member Jon Londeen deceased. They are also making plans for their big Labor Day celebration.

