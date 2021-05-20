Chapman lions elected the following members as officers for 2122. Secretary is Lance Tilton, President is Lori HAMBRIGHT, treasure Lyle LYLE barker , Membership Phyllis CHENEY, and vice president Rod GFELL ER. They are working on a Melvin Jones presentation for member Jon Londeen deceased. They are also making plans for their big Labor Day celebration.
Club News
Chapman Lions elect new officers
- Special to the Union
