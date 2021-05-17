The Clarks Creek 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Monday, May 10th. The meeting started with the club answering roll call with “What is your favorite animal?”. Song leaders, Addi and Maddi Sederlin, led the club with the song Herman The Worm. The club loved listening to and singing the song.
Maddie and Olivia Harold gave a program talk about horses that have received military honors. They did a great job informing and teaching the club about the horses and how they earned honors. Kayleigh Goggins also gave a program talk about how to draw a dog. She did a wonderful job showing the club a step-by-step process and explaining what to do for each step.
The club read thank you letters that were received from delivering May Day Baskets to nearby neighbors and supporters. All of the recipients of the baskets were very happy about getting a May Day Basket from the club and were happy to see Clarks Creek out in the community again.
Club leader, Noelle Olson, gave a communication project talk about do-able demos. This was very helpful to club members who participate in talks about how to do something. The next Clarks Creek meeting will be held on June 14th at 7pm.
