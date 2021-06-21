Clarks Creek 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on June 14th, 2021. Clarks Creek was fortunate to host Queen Candidate Kacey Butler at the meeting. Kacey gave an encouraging speech on advantages and benefits of continued 4-H membership as a teen. The majority of Clarks Creek members are younger and this was valuable for them. Thank you Kacey for visiting the club to share your story and good luck.
Club program was presented by Cody Brown and Kaycee Brown. Cody taught the club about the processes of brome hay bales and differences of round hay bales versus square hay bales. Kaycee did a talk about cattle hoof care and had pictures showing the process.
With the Geary County Fair coming up so quickly, there was a lot of talk about the preparation of club projects and individual projects. Instead of a regular monthly meeting in July, Clarks Creek will be holding a club tour at the fair. Clarks Creek is excited for fair week and hope to see you at fair July 18-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.