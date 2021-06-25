Gift presented to VA Hospital in Topeka

The Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent #6 and auxiliary of VFW Post 8773 Junction City presented the VA Hospital in Topeka with a sixty-five-inch television on June 18,2021.
The television will be used on the ward that needs it the most, for the entertainment of the patients on the ward.
The Military Order of the Cootie is an honor degree of the VFW. Our only job is to take care of our veterans in the hospitals and nursing homes.
