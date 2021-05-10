April 26th was the start of the Humboldt 4-H club’s first in-person meeting of the year. Having been online since January, the members were excited to see everyone again. Social distancing was still required however, and everyone wore a mask. Paige, Grant, and Jacob Roeser presented a PowerPoint about the different months of planting a garden, and everyone had fun playing musical chairs as a club game. May 1st is the project deadline and May 20th is the bucket calf ID deadline. The May project meeting is going to be about foods, RSVP by April 30th and the meeting is on May 3rd at 6:30. There is a clover bud project meeting on May 11th from 6-6:45 for young 4-h members learning about all the projects in 4-h. Ava Oentrich asked if the members of the club could bring in food or personal care items to our next meeting for the Blessing Boxes around Junction City. The next meeting will be May 24th at the Senior Citizens Building.
Club News
Humboldt Report for April 26th, 2021
- By Kourtney Dibben Humboldt 4-H club
