Megan Hunt and Don Manley

Pictured left to right are Megan Hunt and Don Manley, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club

 Courtesy Photo

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club Lawrence Long Memorial Scholarship for $500 to attend a vocational/technical school was awarded to Junction City High School senior, Megan Hunt. Don Manley, President of the local Optimist Club presented the award at the May 26 meeting at the Hampton Inn in Junction City. Megan’s goal is to become a certified auto mechanic and has had already been certified with OSHA and earned other certifications related to her field of interest prior to graduation from JCHS. Also present at the meeting were Megan’s sister, Jordan; her mother Deann and Megan’s father Steven. Megan is active in volleyball, softball and volunteers in the community.

