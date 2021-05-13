Helen Long was a guest at the May 12 meeting of the Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club held at the Hampton Inn. Dr. Deb Gustafson was the guest speaker. She is the Executive Director of Student Services for USD 475 but will be the Associate Superintendent beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Dr. Gustafson shared with the Optimist Club members that “prior to the 1990s there were competencies for students in math and reading, but no standards like those which are now place. After “A Nation At Risk” in the 1980s and then “No Child Left Behind” in the ‘90s there are now standards for every curricular area taught. Teachers review resource materials that match with those standards” and implement strategies for students to learn the intended curriculum which goes with those standards. She also shared that “there has been some concern about curriculum being taught about “All Lives Matter”, “Project 1619” and “Momma Is My Dad”. These are not being taught in USD 475.”
Deb went on to talk about the history of the Gustafson Ranch. “Gustafson’s came from Sweden in 1868 after experiencing famine and depression in that country. They arrived in Kansas to homestead, find a wife and work as stone masons at Fort Riley.
A bungalow farmhouse was eventually built in 1917 on the land where Deb and her husband, Gus, now live. Registered Hereford cattle have been raised on this ranch for over one hundred years. Gus had a goal of raising only registered Herefords and show them on a national level. Gus began with six cows. Today there are 300 head of cows in the herd.”
Getting to where they are as a family owned and operated business was not easy. Both Deb and Gus had to work part time or even full-time jobs to build the herd, manage the business, provide for themselves and their daughter, Shelbi. Deb will begin her 45th year of employment in USD 475 next year where she has served as a secretary, custodian, teacher, principal and district office administrator.
The family fulfilled Gus’s goals of showing registered cattle on a national level when they began showing cattle at the National Western Show in Denver in 1988, which they have attended every year, except last year during the COVID-19 restrictions. They have also shown cattle at the American Royal and State Fair. “Gus always wanted our work to be done as a family. Shelbi and even her daughter, Tava, help work the ranch, show cattle and other animals raised on the ranch.
During February and March, the cattle business is a 24/7 job. Every two hours we have to check the cows during calving season. This is what Gus loves to do and will do it until he can do it no longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.