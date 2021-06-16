The JC Breakfast Optimist Club presented Jeff Childs a check for $150.00 to use for Geary County Girls’ Softball sign at the ball field on South Spring Valley Road. The check was presented at the June 16 meeting of the club.
At that same meeting, Vanessa Gray, Director of the Junction City Animal Shelter was the guest speaker. Vanessa has been in that position since 2017. She likes her work and the people with whom she works, but “it is hard when animals are brought in having been treated cruelly or neglected.”
A program that has been beneficial in the control of feral cats is called the Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) program. “When a feral cat is picked up by the JCPD Animal Control, the cat is taken to the Kansas State University Veterinary Department where the cat is neutered, their ears are tipped and then the cat is brought back to Junction City and released into the community where the cat was found. These cats are wild animals and do not do well when they are caged.”
Vanessa also shared that “programs for local school children have been down because of the COVID restrictions. In fact, we are still only open by appointment”, she said.
“The Animal Shelter has had space added for isolation of cats who come in ill and an exam room. There is now a playground for dogs to run and play and time set for children to read stories to cats. The cats love to be read to”, Vanessa told the Optimist Club members.
Other services provided include vaccinations as low as $10.00, food for animals, low-cost microchipping, and an adoption program. Volunteers are needed. The contact information is 785-238-1359.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1029 S. Washington Street in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6:00 AM and the meeting begins at 6:50 AM.
