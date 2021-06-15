Joe and Sheila Markley, Co-Directors of the C.L. Hoover Opera House were guest speakers at the June 9 JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting. Joe shared that “thanks to federal, state and local grants it was possible to continue to pay employees at the Opera House and complete some projects within the building. There is now a complete kitchenette upstairs in the Montgomery Rehearsal Room. One and a half-inch wall had to be drilled through to get water into that area. When the Opera House was built, there was no water accessible upstairs. Wireless internet is now available in all rooms of the building.”
There are high school and middle school students working with Junction City Little Theater staff on a show titled “Cinderella, Jr.” with children in grades 3-5 to be performed on June 24 and 25. Middle and high school students are also working with the staff on “High School Musical, Jr.” which will be presented to the public on July 1 and 2.
Other projects have included the Opera House staff’s participation with others to apply for the Downtown Revitalization Program; a feasibility study for expanding into 131 W. 7th Street for rehearsal and storage space and an office for JCLT and the Arts Council and expand the kitchen, create more space for actors to dress/change costumes and a “green room” for actors waiting to go on stage in the current Opera House.
The first show presented by the Opera House will be the Quebe Sisters who sing and play the fiddle in a Texas Swing style, but sound like the Andrews Sisters. Other shows include: JCLT’s “Mamma Mia!” November 4-7 and 11-14; Etta May, a southern comedy/concert act on November 18; the First Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert December 10, 11, 12; the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra in December (date TBD); Buckets N Boards on March 4 and on April 10 Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience. Tickets may be purchased by visiting jcoperahouse.org/tickets or by calling 238-3906.
Joe and Sheila shared that the favorite parts of their jobs are meeting and working with the people, scheduling shows and planning improvements to the facility. They both agreed that “we are so fortunate to have the great support of our community.”
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room at 1029 S. Washington Street in Junction City. Visitors and new members are always welcome and receive a free breakfast on their first visit. Breakfast is ready after 6:00 AM and the meeting begins at 6:50 AM.
