The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Geary County has jumped from five to 30 since last week, according to the Geary County Health Department after 25 new cases were identified.
One person is currently listed as hospitalized with the virus in Geary County.
The health department lists a total of 1,690 cases of COVID-19 and 1,634 recoveries from the virus in the county since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County’s total COVID-19 count as much higher than that at 3,506. This difference of 1,816 is accounted for by Fort Riley numbers, according to the health department.
The local health department does not receive Fort Riley COVID-19 statistics while the KDHE receives both Geary County and Fort Riley information.
The local death count remains steady at 26. The KDHE lists Geary County at 40 total deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic. This has not changed since last update.
Geary County continues to lag behind other counties in the state in terms of COVID-19 vaccination.
