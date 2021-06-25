Five Beta Sigma Phi social sorority chapters in Junction City recently conducted a fundraiser, selling Kansas Maid Pastries. Proceeds were donated to the Geary County Food Pantry, Open Door, and JC Animal Shelter. Each organization was presented a check in the amount of $350.00 on June 22. We thank everyone who purchased a pastry to make this possible.
Club News
Presentation to the Geary County Food Pantry
