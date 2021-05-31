The Humboldt Creek 4-h club met on May 24 for their monthly club meeting. Last meeting, the members were asked to bring canned food in, and many of the members did. For Memorial Day, the members made cards for the troops to thank them for their service. June 1st is the deadline for the horse show, and also the beginning of the horse camp. The deadline for the Dickinson County 4-h Basketball Tournament is June 1st. June 1-4th is Discovery Days, which is being held virtually this year. Anyone who would like to come and help paint panels at the fair grounds need to RSVP by June 3rd, and the actual event will be held on June 10th at 5:30. June 8-9th is a chance to learn about tractor safety at KanEquip in Wamego. June 17th is camp counselor training at Rock Springs and 4-h camp goes through the 21st. Campference is from June 27-30th, also at Rock Springs. The next meeting the Humboldt Creek 4-h club is holding is on June 28th at the Senior Citizen building. Members are encouraged to bring non-perishable foods and hygiene products to donate to deployed troops from Fort Riley.
