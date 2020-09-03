Geary County commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss Public Health Order 20200902 from the Geary County Health Department due to go in affect Friday Sept. 4 at 12:01 a.m.
Commissioners went over the order and per KSA 65-201 and 65-202, have the power to amend or revoke any public health order upon review. After reviewing the order and communicating with the health department’s medical advisor, commissioners, acting in the capacity of the Public Health Board, amended the order in multiple sections.
A. Masks
b. All businesses, organizations and non-profit associations must require all employees customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask or other face coverings when:
a. Employees who are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others;
b. Employees are in any room or an enclosed area where other people ( except individuals who reside together) are present and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
C. BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS
Businesses and other locations that are open shall comply with the following additional restrictions. For purposes of this Order, all businesses and locations are required to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers Responding to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), May 2020" and industryspecific guidance from trade groups. Nothing in this Order shall be interpreted to require that any business or location open if they choose not to.
1. All restaurants and bars shall screen each employee before each shift. This shall include asking about symptoms, travel, contact, and checking temperatures.
2. Drive-through, delivery, and curbside service at bars and restaurants may continue as allowed.
3. All restaurants and bars are limited to the following:
a. Consumption of food and beverages shall only take place at a table via seated or standing service.
b. Dance floors (including but not limited to temporary spaces obtained by removing tables or other objects for the purpose to allow people to dance) shall be closed.
4. All seated or non-seated parties must be placed at least 6 feet apart from other seated parties (between tables· and/or booths), or when that is not feasible, barriers such as plexiglass or other partition shall divide booths or tables closer than 6 feet.
Public Health Order will go into effect 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 and will last for 14 days. The amendments to the resolution will go into effect at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
