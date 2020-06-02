The Geary County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting Monday in the Geary County Offices for the first time since the building was closed due to COVID-19. The day consisted of getting updates from department leaders throughout the county.
During their meeting the commissioners heard from Junction City resident Trish Giordano inquiring if the county had considered applying for a Community Development Block Grant offered by the state to assist businesses recover from COVID-19.
According to Giordano, the State of Kansas has about $9 million in CDBG money issued to it from the federal government to help small businesses, but the county would need to apply for the grant which is a first come, first serve basis.
“I learned about this Community Development Block Grant related to COVID in a staff meeting, and I had inquired about whether anybody was doing anything for the county businesses,” she said. “I think it is something that we should do as a county to help the county businesses definitely may be able to help Grandview and Milford businesses. It’s for any business, for-profit business with 50 or less employees. That would be $300,000 that the county could get.”
Giordano said most businesses — agriculture to restaurants — would be eligible to receive some of the money for reimbursements for food they had to dispose of due to COVID to recovering some of the expenses of buying personal protective equipment for their employees or customers — the plexiglass shields installed at registers.
“There’s just all kinds of things they could do and I think it is something that we should look into,” she said.
Giordano offered her time to assist the county, if they wished, in pursuing the the grant.
“I know that the administrator we have to pay but if you pay $7,500 in return get 300,000 for our businesses, I think that would be a good deal,” she said.
Earlier in the day, the commissioners heard from the Geary County Health Department administrator, Tammy Von Busch, as she presented the latest numbers for the county with regards to COVID-19.
As of Monday, the county had diagnosed 21 cases of COVID-19 with 14 cases recovered. Of the seven remaining cases, five members of the same family were in isolation with one on a ventilator. The other two cases were diagnosed from community spread and isolated.
Commission chair, Keith Ascher, said after the meeting the county is planning on keeping their mitigation plans in effect.
“I think we’re in the two week period that she spelled out last week and we’ll see where we are down to after that period,” he said. “So, ‘stay the course,’ I heard her say.”
The morning session closed with Jon Thummel, Human Resources director, asking for the commissioners to sign continued medical and dental agreements for the employees, including a plan with Delta Dental that offers free treatment options for employee’s children 12 and under.
“These are the life line and lifeblood for the county,” Asher said of the employees.
Commissioners also moved forward with a Professional Services Agreement with Kaw Valley Engineering for a design and detail structural steel hopper retrofit at the trash transfer station.
Corey Trumpp, Public Works administrator, told the commissioners that the pad used by the trucks had worn over the years and the patch work done to keep the plant operational was at risk of violating Kansas Department of Health and Environmental standards.
Commissioners praised Trumpp for his diligence over the last three years adapting and working around the county’s budget.
“They’ve done a wonderful job on fixing stuff without the money,” commissioner Charles Stimatze said. “Because, before Keith and I got on here, they always would be the first one to cut their budget to make sure everything else in the county would would have the money to do it.”
“The old adage of duct tape and baling wire was true from what I heard with the Public Works Department,” Ascher added.
Commissioner Brad Scholz said it is hard to put a preventative maintenance plan together for concrete and he applauded the department for their efforts to repair the area with asphalt for as long as they did.
“Their timing is perfect,” he said. “Because they said, if we have to do another overlay, then that flow, if there’s any water or anything like that is going to go the wrong way. And we’re going to run in problems with the Kansas Department of Environment. So, they’re on top of it, and then we’re ahead of the game right now with regards to that.”
The only report not received by the commission was that of the Geary Community Hospital interim CEO Frank Corcoran who was called into a meeting at the hospital prior to his appearance before the commissioners.
