At the weekly meeting of Geary County commissioners, the board heard updates and reports from department heads and dealt with business pertaining to a public hearing for vacation of roads and lands.
Gary Berges, Rural fire chief and Emergency Management director, gave his report on calls for the month of June saying that there was only five rural fire call. In July, there have been two fireworks related calls to the state park one of which was on July 4th.
Berges spoke to the commissioners of plans in the works of moving the Emergency Operations Center to the basement of the county office building. He said his team is continuing to work the logistics of the potential move.
A public hearing was had for the issues of the Spring Valley road vacation and the vacation of a section of land at Lyons Creek where a bridge has previously been dismantled. Both matters were voted on and passed with unanimous votes.
Rebecca Nordyke, County Clerk, reported that the new election equipment would be arriving in the coming days and representatives from Election Systems and Software would be coming to unpack the boxes and beginning testing.
Kay Schmidt, CPA, gave an update on the 2021 budget preparation.
Tammy Von Busch, Health Department administrator, updated commissioners on the current COVID-19 cases in the state and county. As of Monday, there were 70 positive cases in Geary County with 34 of those being active. More than 100 people are in quarantine pending the resulting of lab testing.
The state has had an increase of 982 cases taking the overall number to 16, 901 cases with 280 deaths.
