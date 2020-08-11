At the weekly County Commissioners meeting, members discussed building security, listened to public comments and sign a new land plat.
The meeting started with a discussion on building security. Since the county building houses several departments, a major concern is too many people inside at once, limiting the necessary space for social distancing.
“It is a matter that does need to be addressed,” said Steve Opat, county counselor. “Because it is concerning. I think we need to look at somehow redirecting traffic flow to make it more efficient, so we don’t have some of the concerns that you’re encountering.”
Currently, workers from the treasurer and appraisers offices are being pulled from their normal job to monitor the halls and make sure visitors get to where they are needing to go.
Kathy Tremont, treasurer, requested funding from the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas program so she could hire a person specifically for the job. As the SPARK funds are still being discussed and itemized, it is unknown if that funding will happen.
The weekly virtual meeting with the consulting firm Witt O’Brien’s went over the numbers that were submitted from various governmental and municipal entities for SPARK funding. As the documents are due to turned in to the state of Kansas on Aug. 17, commissioners worked with the firm to adjust line items were possible to utilize the funding to the fullest.
During a public comment session concerns were raised about information released in a story in Sunday’s issue of the Junction City Union. Commissioner Keith Ascher said that he and the other commissioners needed time to go over the story and do their own research into the questions raised from it.
“Give us some time to process it,” he said.
Teresa Bramlage, Bramlage Foundation, said that due to the severity of the information in the story, it was urgent that they complete their investigation as soon as possible.
“The article sheds some light on some issues that seem to be there with internal controls,” she said. “And the urgency in which you need to do this investigation, it's something that we're going to keep in the front. It's unacceptable and we expect nothing less than transparency when it comes to financials.”
Troy Livingston, GIS planning and zoning, asked commissioners to sign the final plat of the Hoover addition in which the property was split into two pieces of land. The public hearing on the issue was held in July and approved by the Planning Commission. Commissioners signed the document making the plat official.
