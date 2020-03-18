As of 5 p.m. March 18, 2020 the Junction City 12th Street Community Center and Spin City Roller Rink will be closed until April 1. This action is being taken in accordance to the CDC and Geary County Health Department recommendations. All activities, reservations and programs have been cancelled.
