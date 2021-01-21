Twanita Lassiter of Fort Riley has been writing since she was a little girl.
As a small child just learning to write, she started out with a story about how pigs got their curly tails, complete with illustrations.
Today, Lassister has moved beyond that. She decided she wanted to see her words in print in 2013 and has since published two books of poetry. Lassiter started out with the goal to publish a single book. She’s currently considering writing a third one.
“I’ve always done it as a way to release or even tell a story,” Lassiter said. “I’ve just aways written since I was a little girl.”
Her first book came out in 2015 and is called "Poetree Growth In Motion," published through a Christian publisher known as WestBow Press. The second, published through Amazon Dec. 9, 2020, is called “Letters to My Husband: Overcoming Adversity Through Love.” Both are books of poetry. The first is autobiographical — Lassiter telling her life story through verse.
“It’s personal, because with poetry, you dig a little deeper,” Lassiter said. “You go into those feelings, you tap into those feelings and those areas that people don’t necessarily like to talk about. And so I’m allowing people into my life and into my thoughts and my journey from being a little girl to adulthood and in my marriage and the different things that I’ve had to deal with and it’s just to say 'hey, we can connect.’”
Lassiter's most recent book is similar in nature, dealing with the struggles she has faced in her marriage, interspersed with scriptures and letters.
“The basis of it is set pretty much through grieving,” she said. “You go through several stages of grieving and that’s the basis of how the chapters are set up. At the beginning of each chapter, there is a letter to my husband and it goes into the poetry and prose of that chapter and every chapter ends with a letter to God.”
The last letter in the book is one of the pieces of her own writing that she’s most proud of, something she wrote a few months before the book went into print, at which point the five-year journey which the book chronicles had more or less wrapped up.
The book, she said, feels like a diary that she chose to put into print and deals with some heavy issues.
“So the journey for my husband and myself was that we had to, number one, learn ourselves,” Lassiter said. "We got married very young. We had to learn ourselves. We had to get rid of generational curses and we had to invite God into our marriage and in doing so we learned that we’re the authors of our own love story. We don’t have to hold onto what our grandparents did or what our parents did. You take it and it’s your marriage and you make it your own."
Lassiter said she chose to publish the intensely personal book because she was “writing it along the way.” Some things, she said, are personal but not meant for people to hold onto and keep to themselves. Some things, according to Lassiter, need to be released eventually, so that they might be used to help someone else who is going through a similar situation and may not realize that others have gone through the same thing before them and come out intact — or even better — on the other side.
“if my journey can help another couple know that you don’t have to call it quits, you don’t have to divorce and some things are worth fighting for — not to say if you’re in an abusive relationship or anything like that, by all means do the proper thing — but some things are worth fighting for,” Lassiter said. “If you take the time and you communicate and if you have God within your marriage, within your union, it is possible.”
Lassiter’s third book might deal with instilling confidence in children and young adults. She has written two poems of encouragement she said she definitely wants to see in print. Lassiter believes helping young people build confidence is of utmost importance. This book, if and when it comes to be, will be a short book — about 14 poems.
On writing
One of the biggest challenges Lassiter deals with, as a writer, is remembering to write things down. She keeps a notebook by her bedside in which she writes down things she dreams and sometimes she neglects to capture those moments when they happen. In the morning, looking back, she can’t always remember what she wanted to say or it just doesn’t sound right.
Lassiter writes periodically throughout her day — little word doodles whenever she feels the call.
Lassiter finds inspiration in many places and not just through her own experiences and dreams.
She remembers a train ride when she was in college where the train stopped right beside a cotton field. Looking out on that field, Lassiter said, she began to think.
“What was it like being a slave and having to endure those things and only wanting to be recognized as an equal?” she said. “I took it from the standpoint of the male and him not wanting to have to deal with his wife being abused and beaten and raped and he can’t do anything about it."
She wrote a multi-page poem about the subject just sitting there waiting for the train to start back up on its journey.
“It just stirred up so many different thoughts and emotions for me,” Lassiter said.
Writing provides a sense of relief for her, she said.
“It just helps with releasing — with just letting it go,” she said. “There’s something about writing it down and then that’s it. Because now it’s no longer mine. I no longer have to hold onto it. I have officially let it go."
Community building through words
She did not grow up in Junction City, but has been in the area since 2018. She and her husband were also stationed here before, in 2005.
Lassiter said she, as a parent, has found there are lots of things to do in Junction City if people know how to look for them. She has also found that sometimes, if something she wants doesn’t exist, she has to make her own fun.
In fall of 2020, that’s exactly what she did.
She hosted an open mic night called Nite Under the Stars once a month from September through October where anyone who wished to participate could read poetry, tell their stories, or perform music on stage in Heritage Park.
The events serve a similar purpose to her books — to allow a sort of emotional connection through art.
“My life experience is connecting me to you, but the only way you can really do that is if you go beneath the surface, in my opinion,” Lassiter said.
By inviting everyone in the community to share, she helped foster that connection in Junction City’s community and allow people to go up on stage and be themselves — to be vulnerable and imperfect and to express themselves without fear of judgement.
“It’s just important to just share those emotions,” she said. “Share whatever it is you’re feeling, whatever it is that you’re going through, because someone’s going to connect. By someone else being out there, you’re able to network with someone else. Whether they have gone through what you’ve gone through, whether you’re going to the next level of your life and create a business or whatever it is you decide to do, but having that open forum and having people communicate with one another, it allows for that networking to take place. The one thing I tried to make sure I always did (during the Heritage Park open mics) was have it a friendly environment, like we’re all family.”
Lassiter strongly believes Junction City could benefit from an active art scene and plans to start the open mic events back up again, possibly next month if she can arrange a way to do it safely.
Lassiter also held a free youth conference last year, in partnership with YOLA and the help of several other people, that ended up in the Kansas City area.
“It was based on overcoming adversity through love,” she said.
The youth conference will take place again this year Feb. 20 and will focus on the power of words.
“That’s the theme — the weight of your words and how powerful our words are,” Lassiter said. “They can be used to speak life or death.”
For more information about the conference or other community events such as the open mic, people can contact Lassiter over Facebook, by emailing her at poetreegim@gmail.com or by calling 757-358-4592.
Both of her books can be found on Amazon or by contacting Lassiter herself.
