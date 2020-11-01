Geary County Commission Chairperson Keith Ascher on Saturday announced the completion of an audit conducted on the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"As Chairman of the Board of the Geary County Commission, I have been notified by Varney & Associates CPA’s LLC that the audit regarding the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has been completed,” read a release sent out Saturday. "I am pleased to report that after they performed auditing tests and procedures, they were not aware of any matters which are reportable in accordance with the requirements of auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAS). Their tests included transactions from the payroll journal, voucher journal, and the interfund transfers journal. They also performed a review of the budgeted expenditures compared with the actual expenditures. Varney & Associates CPA’s LLC will present the detailed audit report to the Geary County Board of County Commissioners at a later date.”
Ascher said he was pleased with this news.
“I personally feel this is great news for not only the Geary County CVB and their newly formed committee, but also for the County Commission and the general public as a whole,” he said.
The Junction City Union has requested a copy of the CVB’s full audit from the Geary County Clerk’s office via email. We hope to have more details for readers soon.
