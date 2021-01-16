Coming through the holiday season construction of the new Junction City High School remains on schedule.
Finishes are starting for the academic areas referred to as Zone 1. This includes flooring, carpeting in corridors, mill work and ceiling grids in the Business academy area with a target completion date of March 1. Fire system testing will occur in late January.
Finish crews will continue working from east to west through the Science and Freshman academies. Shop areas on the north side of the facility will be heated next week. Finish work in those areas will then get underway. Target completion for these areas is May 1.
Front office, Media Center and Fine Arts roofing and fire proofing is being completed. Installation of electrical service will finalize by mid-February. Placing of wall board and primer coats is underway in protected areas. Auditorium stage rigging and motor installation is underway with all overhead work to be completed by the end of January.
Football visitor concrete work is done. The visitor bleachers at Simpler stadium will removed and installed at the new site starting next week. Final turf is down and the initial layer of the running track surface is placed.
The Junction City High School carpentry class continues to work on framing up the visitor’s football ticket booth. Structural steel for the baseball / softball concessions is being finalized. Roofing and brick placement will start in early February.
Lighting for the football field went up this week. Perimeter fencing and sidewalk installation is ongoing.
Project completion remains on schedule for June of 2021 with an August opening for the fall 2021 semester.
