This year’s corn harvest in Geary County is shaping up as one of the county’s best on record. As corn wraps up soybean harvest begins.
“We’ll receive more corn than we've ever received,” said Joe Hund, owner of Geary Grain. “It's a really good harvest. Yields have been very good. A lot of corn has been from 150 to 200 bushels per acre.”
The harvest has been so good the bins at Geary Grain are full resulting in staff turning to their backup plan, which is to pile it on the ground near elevator.
“We’ll get it covered in the next few days … to help protect it against the weather,” he said.
Chuck Otte, ag and natural resources extension agent, said harvest is about 80% compete and echoed Hund’s assessment.
“The corn crop was pretty well made by early August so, the dry hot weather in August and early September really didn't hurt the corn crop, like it has the soybean crop,” he said. “It's an outstanding corn harvest.”
The moisture from May to July, which is a critical time for the corn was perfect to set up the fields.
The United States Department of Agriculture reported the expectation of slightly lower yields this year across the state — down about 2% from last year. USDA is also reporting that across the county the pace of harvest for both crops are above the five-year average.
Although exact numbers are not available, Otte said he estimates Geary County runs about 10,000 acres of corn making it the county’s second largest crop coming in behind soybean. Harvest for both crops are overlapping.
“A lot of (the farmers) have stopped corn harvest right now and they're moving over to soybeans because with soybeans you can have more loss after the crop is ready, because the pods start to split open and drop the beans,” he said. “They're focusing right now on getting soybeans out of the field and then they'll probably go back and finish up the corn.”
Hund said it is too early to say definitively but the soybean harvest is looking as promising as the corn.
“Soy beans are good,” he said. “It's hard to tell how good they are but they're a good harvest too. Probably most of the beans are from 40 to 70 bushels per acre — just a really good crop of beans too.”
