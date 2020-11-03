Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson went over bids for a substation to house the Geary County Sheriff’s Office’s joint dive team.
The dive team was assembled last year and is a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Junction City Fire Department.
Four bids came in for the substation, according to Jackson, a low bid of $699,500 to the high of $886,125 — a roughly $200,000 difference.
The low bid was provided by Schultz Construction of Manhattan.
“They met all the qualifications and restrictions,” Jackson said. “I don’t see any reason not to go with them."
Jackson said he was impressed by how quickly the company put together a portfolio for another project they bid on for Geary County.
The project, once started, is expected to take 210 days to complete, he said.
Jackson said he hoped to see the project start as soon as reasonably possible.
“I’d like to see them get started right now,” he said. “I’d like to see them get the groundwork, dirt work done, all that stuff done, maybe even the concrete down and the walls up before bad winter stalks in, but we’ve got to talk to (the company) about that.”
County Counsel Steve Opat gave the go-ahead for the county to start the process of building the parking lot, which the county is paying for.
“It’s part of the bid process,” he said. “Protocol was followed, bids have been opened, we have fly specked them.”
The county voted unanimously in favor of authorizing work to start on the parking lot.
A groundbreaking had been scheduled toward the end of last week for the substation, but the event was canceled.
The Geary County Commission heard an update from Geary Community Hospital CEO Frank Corcoran as well.
He went over the hospital census for the last six months, including ER visits and inpatient stays. The pandemic had driven hospital traffic down, but Corcoran said it was almost back on track, though surgeries were still down. Imaging procedures and clinic visits are up.
He discussed GCH’s relationship with Medicare after Commissioner Brad Scholz asked about it.
“Medicare pays us religiously. Every two weeks we get a check,” Corcoran said. “And at the end of the year, we get an audit report — cost report audit — and at the end of that, they look at ‘did we overpay you, or did we underpay you?’ And last year’s audit said they overpaid us by around $450,750.”
GCH had to pay that amount back.
According to Corcoran, gross revenue at GCH is $9 million with roughly $6 million in reductions, with a net revenue of $3.7 million for the month of September. Operating expenses came to about $3.4 million for GCH, meaning a profit of $319,000 in September for GCH.
“We really had a good month in September,” Corcoran said.
Not all months have been like this, he said.
The pandemic has had an impact on the hospital’s yearly revenue. GCH has lost “at at $32,000” in the year to date, Corcoran said.
Last year in September, he said, GCH had lost roughly $2 million.
“We’ve made some significant progress,” Corcoran said.
When Corcoran first arrived at GCH, the hospital had two days cash on hand and now has 89, he said.
“A lot of it’s COVID — I mean, really, most of it’s COVID,” he said, referring to COVID-19 relief funds the hospital has received. “It’s been a big help.”
The future of any kind of federal funding is up in the air pending the results of today’s presidential election, he said, because healthcare changes with each new administration.
“They all have their own plans and different ideas and philosophies and things change,” Corcoran said.
The commission meeting was held in person.
Both Commissioners Charles Stimatze and Scholz, who tested positive COVID-19 the week of Oct. 22, reported they were feeling better after their bouts with the virus.
According to Scholz, he and Stimatze were cleared to take part in the in-person meeting after 10 days. Neither of them were tested to ensure they were no longer sick, but everyone who attended the meeting wore a mask, including members of the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.