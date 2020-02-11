According to County Commission Chair Keith Ascher, Monday’s regular meeting of the Geary County Commission was slow.
At its regular meeting, the commission agreed to purchase natural gas from WoodRiver Energy.
Jeff Younger, a broker with WoodRiver, addressed the commission and explained what they could save by locking rates in now for the future, according to Ascher.
“So he told us where we’re at, and historically what our savings have been. And for the last four years, our savings has amounted to about $21,000,” Ascher said. “So (Younger) gave us a current price that we could hedge — lock in at — going into March of 2023. Right now, we’re hedged through March of 2021. And so right now we’re hedged in it $3.19. In the future, we can lock in at $2.98.”
The commission also appointed Undersheriff Eric Coffman to serve on the Eighth Judicial District nominating commission. To qualify for this position, Ascher said, the appointee must be a non-attorney. Coffman will serve on the commission for four years, from March 2 of this year until March 4 of 2024.
