At their weekly meeting, county commissioners heard updates and reports from department leaders.
District 1 Commissioner Brad Scholz gave an update on the Flint Hills MLS statistics saying that in the month of June, total home sales in Geary County rose 42.4% from the same time last year from 33 homes sold to 47. The average sale price decreased 1.4% from $160,208 in June 2019 to $157,919 this year.
Charles Stimatze, District 2 commissioner, reported on the Economic Development Commission meeting July 9.
Resolution 7-13-2020 was introduced. The resolution repeals Resolution 7-23-87 that increased the levy .2 mills. It states that since the purposes for the increase had been accomplished, the levy is reduced to .3 mills. The resolution was approved and signed by commissioners going into effect July 13, 2020.
Jon Thummel, Human Resources director, presented one action item. Memorandum 2020-34 is a request from the sheriff for an additional time clock to be installed thus preventing a gathering of employees gathered at the current location. After discussion, commissioners made a motion and approved the memorandum.
Commissioners Scholz and Stimatze,; Garry Berges, Emergency Management director and Steve Opat, county couselor, participated in a teleconference with Witt O’Brien’s, the consulting firm assisting with the county’s dispursal of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas program funds that Geary County will be receiving from the state.
Rebecca Nordyke, county clerk and Kay Schmidt, CPA, talked to commissioners about updates to the 2021 budget. Schmidt reported that some of the budget requests are higher than last year due to changes in prices for some services.
A program update was given by Christy Rodriguez, Flint Hills Regional Council director. The Flint Hills Regional Council, according to Rodriguez, is a voluntary service association of local Kansas governments to provide services of mutual benefit to the region that are best gained from cooperation and partnership.
An update from Tammy Von Busch, Geary County Health Department administrator, on the COVID-19 cases in the county showed that the number of cases has risen to 86 with 33 active positives, two of which are being hospitalized. Thirty- four cases have been direct contact while 53 have been from community spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.