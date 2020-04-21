The Geary County Commission discussed COVID-19 at its regular meeting.
County commission Chair Keith Ascher said county department heads reported positive news.
For the past three days, the number of positive COVID-19 tests has remained steady at nine, with one person listed as having recovered.
Ascher credited the Geary County Health Department with keeping the community safe from the pandemic, taking quick action to limit the virus’ spread in the county even before the state began issuing orders to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
“To a person, (department heads) were all saying how well everybody’s working together on this,” he said. “And it’s taking time. They’re learning as they go, but they think that they have done a good job. And frankly, the community as a whole — the vast majority of the community — I couldn’t be more proud of the community. The community has really done a wonderful job. And I think that’s reflected in the numbers. We don’t have the numbers that some other places have.”
The 2020 census also came up at the county meeting.
Ascher encouraged everyone in the county to take part in the census.
“That has a huge impact on any federal aid dollars that we get as a county or the City of Junction City, the City of Milford, the City of Grandview Plaza, the school district,” he said. “We cannot miss out on that opportunity to have an accurate count of our population.”
Over the next 10 years, the federal government will use this year’s census count to determine what Geary County and Junction City receive in terms of funding for everything from street repairs to law enforcement.
“With people being at home, this is a great opportunity to take the time, do the census, either online or by mail,” Ascher said. “It’s not that difficult. I did it online. It’s not invasive. So I implore everybody out there to do that.”
The commission has been meeting at the Geary County 4-H Senior Citizens Center, but will move to its regular location at the county office building next Monday. The office is still closed, but people who want to attend the meeting will be allowed in after a temperature check at the door. The county meeting is open to the public.
