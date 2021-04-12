Since last update, the Geary County Health Department has recorded 23 newly-discovered cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Wednesday of last week nine new cases were discovered and Friday afternoon there were 11 new cases added to the health department’s list. About 11 people also experienced recoveries from the virus during this time so the county now has 15 known active cases of the virus.
At this time, there is one person hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 and the unofficial death count for the community remains at 26.
The health department list a total of 1,583 cases of the virus for Geary County since the start of the pandemic and a total of 1,542 recoveries from COVID-19.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists all cases of the virus on its website here: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas where it breaks cases down by county using a map.
The KDHE lists Geary County as having had 3,218 cases of COVID-19 since last spring.
This is a difference of 1,635 with the health department’s totals. At last update, the gap was 1,618, meaning it has grown by 17 since last week.
The health department has attributed this discrepancy to the state receiving Fort Riley numbers while the health department receives numbers from Geary County alone.
The 1,635 difference is largely due to Fort Riley numbers.
While there has been an increase in local cases of COVID-19, people continue to receive the vaccine. Recently, the state and county opened up vaccine availability further allowing anyone who wants it to receive it.
The health department now has both Johnson and Johnson and the Moderna vaccine available. The health department and Geary County Emergency Management have been in the process of calling and scheduling people to receive their vaccine. However, some people go to one of the local pharmacies or another location to receive their vaccine without notifying county health officials about it. Officials are working to use vaccine at the last minute because people don’t come in for their scheduled appointment.
Once a vial of vaccine has been opened, officials have 6 hours to use it up or it ends up being thrown away. Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said in a press release he believes this is a terrible waste of vaccine when they cannot get someone in on short notice because someone else has pulled a no-show for their appointment.
Officials have been working through their sign-up roster and are finding that a majority of people have already received their vaccine someplace else. If people want to receive their vaccine, from this point forward, Berges asks that they call the health department at 785-762-5788 and we will schedule you. If someone is scheduled and decides to get their vaccine someplace else, they are requested to notify the health department immediately so someone else who wants a vaccine can fill the spot. This will ensure no vaccine goes to waste.
The state recommends people receive whichever vaccine comes available when they have the opportunity to be vaccinated. Berges wrote that health officials would attempt to accommodate people’s wishes but that it would depend on how much of each vaccine is available at the time.
People are invited to call the health department at 785-762-5788 with questions or to sign up for the vaccine.
