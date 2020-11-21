A total of 27 people have been declared recovered and 15 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Geary County since Thursday, according to the Geary County Health Department
At this time, according to the health department, there are a total of 53 known active cases of the virus in the community.
Five community members in total have died of the virus in total.
Geary Community Hospital released its updated COVID-19 statistics Friday. The hospital reported it had conducted a total of 5,149 COVID-19 tests, 4,687 of which were negative and 416 of which were positive. There are 16 pending tests. At this time, according to GCH, there are three patients currently hospitalized with the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks COVID-19 cases on its website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas from all across the state. In total, the KDHE’s map indicates Geary County has had 773 cases of COVID-19 since the virus first struck the state in spring.
