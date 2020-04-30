Geary County identified its 11th positive case of COVID-19 earlier this week, but many of those infected have recovered.
According to the Geary County Health Department, a total of seven people have recovered from COVID-19 in Geary County. One of these people continues to receive hospital care in Manhattan, but is considered fully recovered from the virus.
There are five tests pending and 182 negative tests in the county.
There are currently four active cases of the virus in Geary County.
The most recent case is that of a 59-year-old male, who is now recovering in his residence.
The male had traveled outside the state recently, according to the health department.
The 11th case is being investigated right now and contacts are being traced.
According to Director of the Geary County Health Department Dr. Tammy Von Busch, the county is doing well in comparison with surrounding counties in terms of COVID-19 diagnoses.
She said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly had mentioned Geary County in a positive light during one of her regular COVID-19 press conferences, citing the county’s low number of COVID-19 cases.
Today at 6:30 p.m., the Governor will hold a press conference, viewable on Facebook Live on the Governor’s official page and on live television, where she will reveal plans for re-opening the state.
