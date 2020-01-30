The Geary County Commission recently raised the price of water testing from $20 to $75, after Geary County Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch and Sanitarian Lance Karmann requested them to do so on the basis that the current fees did not cover the expenses of the tests.
“It’s been at $20 forever and that doesn’t even cover the cost of the test, which is around $50 and it doesn’t cover milage or gas or anything,” County Commission Chair Keith Ascher said. The tests are used to detect substances such as nitrates, e-ecoli and chloroform in well water, which is often used in rural water.
This increase to the testing fees is expected to take place in the middle of February.
Also in February, the health department plans to have a new switch installed for its generator. The switch will be installed on Feb. 7, during which time the health department is scheduled to be closed for the installation. During the installation, the power will have to be shut off for the entire building. Feb. 7 falls on a Friday.
“That would be the best day for us to be closed,” Von Busch said.
