At the Geary County Commission meeting held on March 30, 2020; the closure of the Geary County Office Building was extended through April 30, 2020.

The staff will be available by email or phone as follows:

Appraiser: appraisalrequest@gearycounty.org 785-238-4407

Clerk: countyclerk@gearycounty.org 785-238-3912

Commission: Keith.Ascher@gearycounty.org

Brad.Scholz@gearycounty.org Charles.Stimatze@gearycounty.org

Charles.Stimatze@gmail.com 785-238-4300

GIS/Planning and Zoning: Troy.Livingston@gearycounty.org

Marissa.Jones-Flaget@gearycounty.org 785-530-6093 or 785-530-5399

Human Resources: GEHumanResources@gearycounty.org 785-238-5700

Register of Deeds: Diane.Briestensky@gearycounty.org or

Cathy.Bibbs@gearycounty.org 785-238-5531 or 785-238-6129

Treasurer: gecotreasmail@gearycounty.org 785-238-6021

Information is also available on our website: www.gearycounty.org

