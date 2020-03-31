At the Geary County Commission meeting held on March 30, 2020; the closure of the Geary County Office Building was extended through April 30, 2020.
The staff will be available by email or phone as follows:
Appraiser: appraisalrequest@gearycounty.org 785-238-4407
Clerk: countyclerk@gearycounty.org 785-238-3912
Commission: Keith.Ascher@gearycounty.org
Brad.Scholz@gearycounty.org Charles.Stimatze@gearycounty.org
Charles.Stimatze@gmail.com 785-238-4300
GIS/Planning and Zoning: Troy.Livingston@gearycounty.org
Marissa.Jones-Flaget@gearycounty.org 785-530-6093 or 785-530-5399
Human Resources: GEHumanResources@gearycounty.org 785-238-5700
Register of Deeds: Diane.Briestensky@gearycounty.org or
Cathy.Bibbs@gearycounty.org 785-238-5531 or 785-238-6129
Treasurer: gecotreasmail@gearycounty.org 785-238-6021
Information is also available on our website: www.gearycounty.org
