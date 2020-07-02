All County Offices, except the Transfer Station, will be closed July 3 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. Regular hours will resume Monday, July 6, 2020.
The Transfer Station will be closed on July 4. Regular hours will resume on Monday, July 6.
