Geary County’s COVID-19 count has leapt by 14 since Tuesday afternoon, according to Geary County Emergency Management.
Six were announced via social media Tuesday and eight were announced Wednesday afternoon.
This is the largest jump in cases Geary County has had in a three-day-period during the pandemic so far.
Of the six identified Tuesday, there were a 24-year-old male, a 39 year-old-male, a 27-year-old female, a a 34-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, a 3-year-old female.
Those cases identified Wednesday included a 23-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 69-year-old male, a 69-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, and a 48-year-old female.
According to Geary County EMS, this brings the county’s total number of cases of this virus into the triple digits — a total of 104.
There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 and 79 people have recovered from their illness as of this writing.
According to Geary County EMS, the 104th case of the virus is among those who have recovered. This individual received a test on June 25 from a national pharmaceutical chain and the test was only just returned, according to Geary County EMS. This person is now well.
A total of four people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, two of whom are still in the hospital.
The total number of infections listed by Geary County officials clashes with the total number reported by the state.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment reports that there have been a total of 160 cases of the virus in Geary County.
There is, so far, no explanation for this discrepancy between the county and the state.
At this time, this is the most up-to-date information available on the COVID-19 situation in Geary County.
Those who have questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Geary County Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.