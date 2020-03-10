An argument broke out at Monday's Geary County Commission meeting between the commission and representatives of Geary Community Hospital.
GCH Board of Trustees President Theresa Bramlage and Interim GCH CEO Don Smithburg expressed extreme displeasure over the county commissioners’ decision to invite GCH employee Dr. Tom Craig to speak with them at their regular meeting.
After Craig had finished speaking, Smithburg and Bramlage both voiced their unhappiness with what they said was overreach by the county.
“GCH is not a department of the county,” Smithburg said. “You reached over our Board of Trustees, talked to one of our employed docs. I love him, he’s one of our key docs, he has a lot of history to tell us about. But he is one employee. Moreover, the kinds of questions that you’ve been asking are the kinds of questions you should ask your board chair or your board leadership.”
Smithburg addressed County Counsel Steve Opat saying Opat had made it clear where the county’s responsibility begins and ends as pertains to GCH with the appointment of a trustee.
“If we were a county department, you would be considering funding the physical assets that you own,” Smithburg said. “But you aren’t and we accept that and we’re finding alternatives to help us. But to bring in one of our employees, is overreach and I hope you respect and understand that.”
Bramlage agreed, calling to choice to speak with Craig “inappropriate.”
“If you guys want to remove Board of Trustees — if that’s what you want to do — I mean, what’s the point?” she said. “I’ve involved you, I’ve been open, but the line of questioning has to do with operations. (It’s) Inappropriate. You have spoken out in the public that you don't oversee the hospital operations — this says differently. This is inappropriate behavior."
During the course of this discussion, Commission Chair Keith Ascher said Craig had volunteered to address the commission and hadn’t just been asked out of the blue. They discussed it, he said, when he was receiving services from Craig at GCH.
Bramlage said she believed the county had invited Craig and not the other way around, even reading from a text from Craig to the commissioners which suggested Ascher had invited Craig and not the other way around. Craig had, she said, addressed the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce in the past, with GCH permission.
Commissioner Brad Scholz took exception to Bramlage and Smithburg, saying he felt it was the county’s concern because taxpayer money does go into GCH. While the county has shown reluctance to raise the mill levy to fund GCH, according to Scholz the county does give GCH about $500,000 yearly. He said taxpayers had repeatedly asked the county about the hospital.
“Defer it to us,” Bramlage responded. “It’s not your place.”
“At the beginning of the day and the end of the day, the county owns the physical assets of the hospital,” Smithburg said. “And if it really wants to have a meaningful contribution and a role in it, it ought to figure out a way to honor that obligation and responsibility with the authority that you have."
Scholz told Bramlage it was within his rights to ask GCH trustees questions.
“I’m not directing you to do anything,” he said. “I’m asking you a question.”
Bramlage said Scholz could ask her what he wanted.
“I have involved the county,” she said. “When we — the board — decided to have the advisory group to oversee, to help implement the measures that were put into place by CHC, I invited the county to be part of that process. There has been full transparency with regards to operations. You’ve been there, you’ve been part of it … This is about being honorable to those hospital employees, this is about being honorable to those taxpayers and that’s why we involved you in the process. And this is unacceptable.”
She called the line if questioning “over the top.”
Scholz has suggested GCH adopt a program to keep the hospital’s CEO accountable through checks and balances.
According to Bramlage, the system Scholz has suggested would open GCH up to HIPPA violations.
“You’re asking that Board of Trustee members go in, visit with department heads (within GCH) without utilizing our leadership appropriately,” Bramlage said.
According to Bramlage, Scholz asked potential GCH Board of Trustees members if they’d be ok visiting with GCH department heads, which she said isn’t an option and was not something he ought to ask.
Scholz considers such discussions a chief way to raise red flags if something is going wrong if a CEO is being dishonest with the Board of Trustees.
“If we had trustees doing their due diligence and checking with department heads to find out what’s going on,” he said, the board could potentially find out what was going on.
Bramlage told him she found the suggestion insulting. She had served on the Board of Trustees before former CEO Joe Stratton resigned in September of 2019 and felt Scholz was suggesting she hadn’t pushed to learn what was going on with the administration at that time.
“I pushed hard from day one that I was on that board,” Bramlage said.
After the meeting, Scholz said he has wanted to see further oversight for the hospital since he became involved with GCH as a member of the Board of Trustees, where he sat for three months before resigning after he was made a county commissioner.
“I’m making a suggestion because that suggestion is key, if this is to happen again … We have a fiduciary responsibility — as they do — to the taxpayers,” he said. “That’s how you operate something. That is advice, that is not a directive. And don’t you think that the taxpayers deserve to know what they’ve got put in place, so it doesn’t happen again? Every single taxpayer I’ve talked to, whether they’re in my district or not, has said, ‘yeah.’ And that’s beneficial to the hospital, because if we find ourselves here again — where we’re at now — and the Board of Trustees haven’t put that into place, we do not have a hospital, because people are going to say, ‘they let it get in trouble before, they didn’t take any precautions and now we’re here again. Why should we have to pay for this?’”
After the meeting, Bramlage and Smithburg reiterated their point that the solution Scholz suggested wouldn’t be feasible, because of HIPPA and management issues.
“I felt like they questioned our leadership,” Bramlage said. “I felt like they were wanting to take the role of operations of the hospital."
“A hospital is not like county government where a layperson can just stroll on into the roads department or the water department and see what’s going on,” Smithburg said. “It is a place of privacy for our patients. Patients, when they come to one of our clinics or into the ER, they don’t sign up for being noticed by the rest of the world. They’re coming in because they’re distressed and we have a duty to care for them. So that kind of oversight of operations is wholly inappropriate and we just couldn’t let it go unsaid.”
Bramlage said what the county was suggesting was “compromising the integrity” of the trustees she leads.
“We’ve been very transparent, but there are discussions that we’re not at liberty to discuss yet (with the county,)” Bramlage said. “So their line of questioning is counterproductive to some of the things that we’re working on. But they don’t understand that and they don’t have the full scope of what’s going on and so their questioning is very narrow and uninformed.”
Smithburg referred to the line of questioning the county took with Craig as “an inquisition” after the meeting.
During the discussion, Craig talked about the history of GCH during his time there. He talked about the state of the hospital before it fell millions of dollars into debt and some of what he felt led to GCH’s financial decline, including the loss of key staff members and the addition of a previous administration which Craig felt performed poorly.
Craig talked about the future of GCH and potential barriers facing the hospital in the future.
Specifically, Ascher asked about issues facing the ER, if trustees routinely spoke to staff in the past, and what Craig believed the future held.
Commissioner Charles Stimatze asked about retention of staff.
Opat asked for details about what it was like when he started at GCH in terms of doctors being self-employed or working for the hospital and if things were better or worse now, in his opinion. Opat asked about hospitalists at GCH and the pros and cons of them.
