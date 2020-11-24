Geary County’s mask order will remain in place as-is, after Gov. Laura Kelly handed down a mask mandate last week.
Commissioner Brad Scholz said he felt the county’s current order was “similar, if not stricter” than the order from the state.
Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch agreed the county’s current health order, which mandates masks in public spaces for anyone who is unable to keep a six-foot distance between themselves and others, aligned with the governor’s order.
People can be cited if they fail to comply with this order or receive a visit from a health department official. This includes businesses, if employees refuse to wear masks.
“When we get complaints about businesses, I personally go out and talk to the managers or whoever is in charge,” Von Busch told commissioners.
She also spoke with commissioners about the expenses of COVID-19 testing.
“We’ve been able to charge insurance,” Von Busch said. “We had some people that didn’t have money. Charles (Martinez) had said to go ahead and test them. But we’re out that money.”
The health department is no longer able to do this because of the expense, she said.
“Right now, we’re turning away people without insurance,” Von Busch said. “We don’t have the money to offer free testing. Even at cost, I don’t have the money to do that."
The health department has been working with labs at Kansas State University to process COVID-19 tests, something that Von Busch said costs the health department more than $75 every time they send a test over.
She asked the county commission for help getting in touch with Witt-O’Brien's, the firm that is helping Geary County manage its COVID-19 SPARK funds. Von Busch said she would like to be able to use the funds for testing costs.
Scholz suggested she try to secure funds from the second round of funding and offered her contact info for the firm.
The funds can’t be used for employee salaries, but they could be used for supplies.
According to Von Busch, about 900 people have been in to the health department for their flu shots this year, which she said is a high number. She believes this springs from concerns over COVID-19 — flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms.
“I think people are trying to stay ahead of ‘is it flu or is it COVID?’” Von Busch said.
