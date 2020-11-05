The Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter is scheduled to turn into the Junction City Animal Shelter Jan. 1.
According to Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel, the city received a letter back in spring expressing Geary County’s intent to pull out of its agreement with the city pertaining to the shelter.
The letter, signed by Geary County Commission Chairperson Keith Ascher, said read as such:
"Based on conversations between City Manager Allen Dinkel and Board of County Commission Chairman Keith Ascher on May 15, 2020, regarding the status of City/County interlocal agreements, Geary County acknowledges the City's verbal acceptance of the "Animal Shelter" and its administration, function and responsibilities beginning Jan. 1, 2021. In return for the City's commitment to assume this function, Geary County agrees to budget for and contribute to the City the sum annually of $50,000 for the operation and maintenance of the Shelter and its functions beginning with our 2021 budget. Therefore, this constitutes notice under the Joint Service Agreement dated Oct. 17, 2006 and the Addendum dated February 2, 2010 that Geary County withdraws from these legal obligations as of Dec. 31, 2020.”
The argument on the county’s part is that the vast majority of the animals that end up in the shelter come from within the city limits.
The $50,000 from the county is now in doubt, Dinkel said, but he is trying to work out the details with the county.
“It will become city operated,” he said. “Now, I have to still get contracts with the other two cities in the county plus with the county to bring in outside animals. So our plan right now is probably to put it underneath the police department.”
The Junction City Police Department has an animal control officer on its staff.
The city already pays for 60 percent of the shelter’s costs, according to Dinkel, and the county paid for 40 percent.
The shelter has been a joint operation since the mid-2000s, according to Dinkel, prior to which it was entirely the city’s responsibility.
Shelter Manager Vanessa Gray does not foresee any negative changes to the shelter’s operation stemming from these changes.
“All I can tell you is that we’re looking forward to the positive changes that will come next year,” she said.
The shelter is a no-kill shelter, only putting down animals when there is literally no other option due to issues such as severe injury or illness and similar factors, and she said this will likely remain the same.
“The city has been pretty much welcoming us with open arms with a lot of ideas and potential projects we would like to do, so I think it will be a good, positive change for us,” Gray said.
The shelter has grant funding and donations that have helped it to remain self-sufficient, she said, and she hopes to see this continue in the future.
Gray is expected to stay with the shelter as it separates from the county.
“Vanessa, in my mind, does a super job of leading it,” Dinkel said. “We’ve talked to her about becoming a city employee and there’s no issues."
