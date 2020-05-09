Due to the COVID-19 crisis throughout the United States, and throughout the State of Kansas, the Eighth Judicial District will live stream courtroom activity in courts that are not open to the public. This currently includes Dickinson, Marion, and Morris counties. Live streaming will not be available once a court reopens.
Please visit the website at www.8thjd.com for more information.
For more information, please contact Nikki Davenport, Court Administrator, at (785)762-5221, ext. 1445.
