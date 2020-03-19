A COVID-19 hotline has been put in place through a partnership between Geary Community Hospital and Konza Prairie Community Health Center.
Starting now, anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath is welcome to call the GCH hotlines at 785-210-4214 or 785-210-4825 or the Konza Prairie hotline at 785-238-4711. Staff will guide callers with medical guidance and information about the next steps of the COVID-19 screening process.
As always, people are asked to do their part to stop the spread of Novel Coronavirus.
To stop the spread of disease, wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water frequently. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content.
Practice social distancing and avoid sick people.
When sick, stay home.
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or cough or sneeze into the crook of the elbow.
Wear a face mask when sick and only when sick.
Clean and disinfect surfaces on a daily basis.
See govstatus.egov.com/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/COVID-19_Resource_Center.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.