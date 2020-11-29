The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment showed a large uptick in COVID-19 cases Friday for Geary County.
The KDHE’s COVID-19 map showed an increase of about 124 positive cases of the virus with the total COVID-19 case count for Geary County rising from 838 to 962.
No information has come out on these new recorded cases from the Geary County Health Department or Geary Community Hospital, both of which routinely update the public about COVID-19 statistics on a regular basis during weekdays. An update from local agencies is expected Monday afternoon.
People are encouraged to stay home if and when they are able. When making essential trips outside of the home or working, people are expected to wear masks in compliance with Geary County’s current health order. People should continue to practice social distancing and utilize good hand hygiene, washing their hands often and using hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available.
People should avoid touching their faces or their masks with unwashed, unsanitized hands.
