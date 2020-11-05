In the past two days, Geary County’s active COVID-19 cases have risen by a total of 15, according to the Geary County Health Department. Eight new cases were identified Tuesday afternoon and seven new cases were identified Wednesday afternoon.
This brings the total local, active cases of the virus to 35, by the health department’s count.
Two people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in the community. Four community members have died of the virus since it arrived in Geary County in spring.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment provides a map counting all the cases of the virus that have cropped up across the state.
In total, there have been 612 cases of the virus in Geary County, according to the KDHE’s COVID-19 map.
