Geary County has gained more positive cases of COVID-19.
This brings the county’s grand total up to 13, according to the Geary County Health Department.
The 12th case of the virus concerns a 20-year-old male who is recovering at this time in his residence.
The health department indicated on social media it had been informed about the 13th case of the virus Wednesday. The newest case is a product of direct contact with another infected person.
Investigation and contact tracing for both cases is ongoing.
At this time, there are four known active cases of the virus in Geary County.
No local cases of the disease remain hospitalized at this time and a total of nine people have recovered from the illness.
There are six pending tests and 247 people in the community have tested negative for the virus.
