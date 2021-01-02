Geary County’s COVID-19 numbers are up over the last week, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
The KDHE lists Geary County’s total COVID-19 number as 1,841 positive cases since the pandemic began. This is an increase over a recent KDHE update, which listed Geary County at 1,759 COVID-19 cases in total since spring.
This indicates an increase of 82 cases in Geary County since Wednesday.
No information has been posted by the Geary County Health Department since earlier this week when the health department reported 6 new deaths, bringing the community up to a total of 17 deaths since the pandemic arrived in Geary County in spring of 2020.
Geary Community Hospital updated its statistics online Friday.
According to GCH’s statistics, the hospital’s testing site has conducted 6,799 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began this spring. Of those tests, 5,912 have come back negative and 874 have come back positive for the virus. There are 13 COVID-19 tests still pending results out of the GCH site as of Friday. There are now 10 people hospitalized with the virus at GCH. Four of these patients are in the intensive care unit with the virus and all four of the ICU patients are on ventilators.
