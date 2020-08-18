Geary County’s COVID-19 numbers are up by nine as of Monday afternoon.
The newest cases of the virus include a 65-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a 58-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 46-year-old male, and a 19-year-old female.
There are now 41 active cases of the virus in Geary County, according to Geary County Emergency Management. A total of 131 people have recovered from their illness. Two people have died of the disease in the community. One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the county’s total of hospitalizations from the virus to nine. At this time, 33 people are under investigation for possible contact with the virus.
According to Geary County Emergency Management, this brings the total of COVID-19 cases up to 174 within the investigational authority of the Geary County Health Department.
In the whole of Geary County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, there are 228 cases of COVID-19.
No further information is available at this time. Please call the health department at 785-762-5788 with questions or concerns.
