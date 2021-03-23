Eight new cases of COVID-19 were found in Geary county last week and 10 new recoveries were noted among people who had active cases of the virus. According to the Geary County Health Department, this brings the community down to a total of only eight active cases of the virus in the county.
There are still three people in the hospital with the virus. The unofficial COVID-19 death count has remained steady at 25.
The health department lists a total of 1,545 cases of the virus and 1,518 total recoveries in Geary County since the pandemic began last year.
This is different than what the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists for Geary County. The KDHE has tracked all cases of COVID-19 in Geary County since the beginning of the pandemic on its website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas on a map that is broken out by county. The KDHE lists Geary County’s total number of COVID-19 cases as 3,124 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the health department, this difference is caused by cases on Fort Riley, which have not historically been reported to the Geary County Health Department but which have been reported to the KDHE, and duplicate case files for local cases which were never rectified by the state. The difference of 1,579 is caused largely by COVID-19 cases on Fort Riley.
Meanwhile, vaccinations for the virus continue to take place.
The State of Kansas announced last week that it would enter the third and fourth phases of COVID-19 vaccinations March 22. Geary County Emergency Management said Gov. Laura Kelly had announced the opening of these later phases of the vaccine rollout last week. Phases three and four include anyone between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe cases of the virus. These medical conditions include, but are not limited to, illnesses such as cancer, heart conditions, diabetes, respiratory disease, liver disease, kidney disease, obesity, and others.
Also included in phase three and four of the rollout are agricultural and food workers, critical manufacturing, utility workers, social service and government workers no in previous phases, transportation workers, couriers, water and wastewater workers, shelter and house workers, finance workers such as bank tellers, information technology and communications workers.
Anyone who falls into phases one and two who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus is also still welcome to be vaccinated.
In order to receive a vaccine, people can sign up via this link: https://form.jotform.com/210035411304031 through the health department or at www.gearycounty.org on the Geary County website under the COVID-19 tab under the heading “vaccine registration form.” People will be notified by the health department when it is their time to receive their shot.
A free COVID-19 testing site is available Monday through Saturday at the former VA Clinic at 715 Southwind Dr. in Junction City, which is located across Highway 77 from the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
