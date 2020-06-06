Three corrections officers and an inmate at the Geary County Jail have been found to have contracted COVID-19 after mass testing at the jail Friday.
The tests were carried out after a corrections officer at the jail received a positive test for the virus.
According to Administrative Captain David Gilbert of the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, tests were carried out Friday morning with help from Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Division of Emergency Management, Geary Community Hospital, Geary County Health Department, and Geary County Emergency Management.
All corrections officers, inmates, and at-risk employees were tested.
Gilbert said the corrections officers who had contracted the virus would be treated at their residences, while the sick inmate had been isolated and would be treated at the detention center.
Contact tracing for all of them has begun.
“The detention center is following the recommendations from the Geary County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Gilbert said. “The detention center will be conducting testing multiple times over the coming weeks in attempt to prevent further spread. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.”
