Junction City Union
As of Thursday afternoon, Geary County’s COVID-19 cases have risen by 10.
Half of these cases were announced Thursday and the other half were announced Friday, by the Geary County Health Department.
Percentage-wise, people aged 31-50 is the demographic with the most cases of COVID-19 in Geary County with 36.36 percent of local cases falling into this population. That demographic is followed by people aged 51-70 at 29.55 percent. Those aged 19-30 follow them at 22.73 percent. People older than 70 make up 6.82 percent of local cases of the virus. Children are, as of the health department’s most recent update, the least infected population. Children aged zero to 10 make up only 2.27 percent of local infections and children aged 11 to 18 are sitting at the same number, with 2.27 percent of infections in Geary County.
As of Friday, there are 48 active cases of the virus in the community and 189 people who have recovered from their illness.
Two people have died of COVID-19 in the community and one person is currently in the hospital with the virus.
People are encouraged to continue social distancing, staying home when possible and practicing good hand hygiene.
