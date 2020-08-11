A local church as become a COVID-19 hotspot.
According to Geary County Emergency Management, Faith Tabernacle has been linked by the Geary County Health Department to multiple COVID-19 infections in the community.
People who attended the church at 1010 Burke Dr. in Junction City between Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 are at risk to have contracted the virus. Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to monitor themselves for possible symptoms of the disease for 14 days after possible exposure. If people develop symptoms of the illness, they should contact their primary care physician for instructions on what to do.
Symptoms to watch out for include a fever above 100 degrees, chills, rigors, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory issues such as cough, trouble breathing, or shortness of breathe, new loss of sense of taste or smell, diarrhea, runny or stuffed up nose, nausea or vomiting.
Geary County’s COVID-19 numbers have climbed since the weekend.
Sunday afternoon, eight new cases were listed by Geary County Emergency Management.
The new cases include a 33-year-old male, a 42-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 61-year-old female and a 41-year-old male.
According to Geary County Emergency Management, there have been 148 total cases of COVID-19 in the community, 123 of which are recovered and 23 of which are still active. Two people have died locally and one person remains hospitalized. In total, this disease has caused the hospitalization of eight people in the community.
At this time, as per Geary County Emergency Management, 22 people are under investigation for the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County’s total numbers as 194.
The usual rules that have been with the community since March continue to apply. People should cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, practice good hand hygiene by sanitizing and washing hands thoroughly and often and practice social distancing. People should avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands and should avoid contact with surfaces that may have been contaminated. Avoid people who are sick and avoid going out if you become sick. People should clean and disinfect surfaces frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.