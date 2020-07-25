COVID-19 numbers are up by nine in the county since Thursday afternoon, according to Geary County Emergency Management.
There are now 30 known active cases of the virus in the county.
One case was located in a 25-year-old female, another was found in a 3-year-old female, another was found in a 38-year-old male, another was found in an 83-year-old female, another was located in a 23-year-old male, another was found in a 33-year-old male, another was found in a 29-year-old female, another was found 24-year-old female, and another was found in a 26-year-old female. Two of the newly-announced cases have already recovered.
According to Geary County Emergency Management, two people remain hospitalized of the four total who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Geary County.
One person has died of the virus.
According to Geary County Emergency Management, a total of 113 people in the community have been sickened by COVID-19.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment’s numbers for Geary County have been in disagreement with the county’s official totals. This has not escaped the notice of Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges.
Berges sent out a press release Thursday addressing the problem.
He said a conservation had taken place between local officials and the KDHE Bureau of Epidemiology and Public Health Informatics.
“As we have stated in the past, the Health Department is only reporting those cases that reside in Geary County in the area that they have responsibility for,” Berges said. “That includes those who reside in Rural Geary county, and the cities of Junction City, Grandview Plaza, and Milford. Those numbers are verified in the KDHE EPI- tracking system.”
Berges went on to say that individuals who tested positive and lived outside the area the health department had jurisdiction over but still technically lived within the boundaries of Geary County would be reported by the KDHE as part of Geary County’s numbers.
“We will continue to report the numbers on the Geary County website and Facebook pages as we have in the past, counting only the numbers that Geary County authorities have responsibility for,” he said. “The (KDHE) will continue reporting the total numbers on their website.”
As of Saturday afternoon, the KDHE website reported 173 cases of the virus total in Geary County.
