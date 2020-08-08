COVID-19 totals for Geary County increased by 10 in the latter half of last week.
Thursday, Geary County Emergency Management confirmed four males had tested positive for the virus. Two of them were 26 years of age. The other two were 66 years old and 52 years old, respectively.
Friday, one 49-year-old male was found to have contracted the illness.
Saturday, four more people were added to Geary County’s list.
Among those sickened by COVID-19 as of Saturday were a 19-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, a 60-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, and a 64-year-old male.
The 60-year-old female, 64-year-old male, and the 36-year-old male live in the same household, according to Geary County Emergency Management.
According to a recent update, one person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment indicates Geary County’s total COVID-19 count at 193 cases.
Geary County Emergency Management indicated more information would be available Monday.
