Local COVID-19 numbers have gone up by two since Thursday afternoon, according to the Geary County Health Department.
The percentages of those confirmed to currently be infected with the virus are as follows:
Children aged 11 to 18 make up 20 percent of active cases of COVID-19, those aged 19 to 30 make up 26.67 percent of active cases, those aged 31 to 50 make up 40 percent of active cases, those aged 50 to 70 make up 6.67 percent of active cases, and those older than 70 make up 6.67 percent of active cases.
There are no cases at this time in children aged zero to 10.
In total, two people have died of COVID-19 in the Geary County community. One person remains hospitalized with the illness.
According to Geary County Health Department Director Dr. Tammy Von Busch, people should not be alarmed about the 24 new cases of COVID-19 announced earlier this week.
Some of the new cases have already recovered.
"Many testing sites are not reporting positive cases directly to us, and we don’t find out until the state has loaded the information into Epitrax, the tracking system used for reporting,” Von Busch said. "This is especially a problem when Geary residents are tested in another county, as those cases are then routed to the county where the testing occurred, even though the case is not a resident of that county. It can be several days before the cases show up in our data, which makes it difficult for us to do tracing and puts into question whether they have been educated appropriately and are following quarantine and isolation rules.”
If reporting of cases does not improve, she said, these bursts of cases could continue to happen in the future.
Geary County’s positive tests are low right now, especially in comparison with Riley County. Von Busch said this is largely due to Geary County’s population.
"We do not have a large college population like Manhattan does, nor the population of Manhattan in general, so we don’t tend to see the number of cases that they are going to,” she said. "Also, Fort Riley keeps their own numbers which are not part of our numbers so this leads to some confusion as well.”
Von Busch believes Geary County’s COVID-19 testing is fine as it stands.
"I think we are testing as need arises,” she said.
